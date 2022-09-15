Police: 2 killed in separate hit-and-runs in Auburn

article

Auburn Police are investigating two deadly, separate instances, of a hit-and-run.

Police were first called to the 4500 block of Auburn Way N. around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. They say a man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the west side of the road.

It's unclear if that man was walking or was in a vehicle.

Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information for this crash.

At 9:15 p.m., police responded to a second hit-and-run at the intersection of S. Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South.

A motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed, police said.

The driver was taken into custody, according to Auburn PD.

It's unclear if the two hit-and-runs were related.

Police are still investigating both instances. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

If you have any information about these hit-and-runs, please contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.