Police: 2 killed in Lakewood crash, third man hospitalized

Lakewood police are investigating after two men were killed in a crash.

Police were called to the area of 112th Street SW and Gravelly Lake Dr. SW for reports of a crash around 8:30 p.m. Lakewood police said two cars collided, and two men were ejected from their vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man in one of the vehicles was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

It's unclear if the men killed were in the same vehicle or separate vehicles.

One of the vehicles had a bullet hole in it. Police received reports that two SUVs were shooting at each other in the area of 108th Street SW and Lakeview Ave. just a minute before the crash. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are related.

The medical examiner's office will determine the victim's identities and causes of death.

This is a developing story.

