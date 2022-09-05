NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last week. All 10 people on board were killed.
Some personal items recovered near Whidbey Island plane crash site; NTSB still looking for wreckage
On Tuesday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board provided more details about the Whidbey Island plane crash that presumably killed all 10 passengers, as well as information on the ongoing investigation.
Aviation experts say NTSB has challenging work ahead following deadly plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is on the ground with crews on Whidbey Island, and in Mukilteo, as they begin to investigate the deadly floatplane crash that claimed 10 lives near Mutiny Bay.
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people.
Whidbey Island plane crash: Coast Guard releases names of passengers, crew
The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of all 10 victims in Sunday's seaplane crash off Whidbey Island.
Whidbey Island plane crash: What we know so far
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for nine people that went down with a floatplane west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon.
Report: Spokane civil rights activist aboard plane that crashed into Puget Sound; all passengers presumed dead
One person has died, and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon.