Pierce County community meets with law enforcement to address rise in crime

Wednesday, dozens of people packed into a room in the Browns Point community of Pierce County to ask officials what they are doing to address crime.

It was a packed house at the Browns Point Improvement Club Wednesday night. About 70 people gathered in the room listening to county leaders as well as asking questions.

The focus of the meeting is on rising crime. It is a concern not just for this community, but throughout all of Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, numbers for this year show crime is up.

Car thefts are up about 130%, commercial burglaries are up nearly 90%, and armed robberies are up 176%, according to the numbers.

Members of the Browns Point community told officials they feel forgotten, and want to see some sort of law enforcement presence.

Officials with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department explained to the crowd the difficulties that COVID and low staffing have created for the department, and their ability to do their job.

Pierce County Councilmember Marty Campbell told the audience hope is on the horizon.

He said jails are reopening, mental health court is starting, and county council just authorized millions of dollars for bonuses to help retain and hire staff with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.