Pickleball now the official sport of Washington state

Pickleball is now the official state sport of Washington.

The sport is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill on Monday, making it official.

"We know that pickleball is a great sport for all ages and all abilities, and by the way, is the greatest bonding activity between grandparents and grandchildren, yet invented!" Inslee said.

Monday’s bill signing and community celebration took place on Bainbridge Island, where pickleball was invented in 1965.

