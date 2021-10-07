Pfizer seeks FDA authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday announced that they have formally submitted a request to U.S. regulators for emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The companies previously submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from a late-stage trial involving more than 2,2600 participants, which the agency has been reviewing.

FILE - A nurse gives a girl a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lyman High School on Aug. 9, 2021, in Longwood, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently available in the U.S. for those 12 and older, leaving many younger children still vulnerable amid the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Thursday’s formal submission for Emergency Use Authorization represents the next step in ultimately protecting millions of children.

"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," Pfizer wrote on Twitter. "We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.