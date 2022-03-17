Person killed in South King County pot shop robbery
COVINGTON, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was killed during a robbery in Covington.
A sheriff's official told FOX 13 that it occurred at a pot shop.
The robbery occurred in the 27600 block of Covington Way SE around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
It's unclear if the person killed was a suspect or a victim in the attempted robbery.
King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are on-scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
