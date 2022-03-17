Expand / Collapse search

Person killed in South King County pot shop robbery

Published 
Updated 9:35PM
FOX 13 Seattle
article

COVINGTON, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was killed during a robbery in Covington.

A sheriff's official told FOX 13 that it occurred at a pot shop. 

The robbery occurred in the 27600 block of Covington Way SE around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

It's unclear if the person killed was a suspect or a victim in the attempted robbery. 

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are on-scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. 

