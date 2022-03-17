Person killed in South King County pot shop robbery

article

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was killed during a robbery in Covington.

A sheriff's official told FOX 13 that it occurred at a pot shop.

The robbery occurred in the 27600 block of Covington Way SE around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

It's unclear if the person killed was a suspect or a victim in the attempted robbery.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are on-scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: