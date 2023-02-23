Person killed in crash involving semi-truck in Auburn

article

One person has died as a result of a crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck.

According to Auburn Police, two vehicles were driving northbound on West Valley Highway on Thursday evening when one vehicle tried to pass another. As the vehicle was passing, a semi-truck was pulled out of a driveway and turned south.

That semi hit the passing car, APD said.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene. It's unclear if there were any other injuries and to what extent.

West Valley Highway between 15th St. NW and 37th St. were closed while crews investigated.

