Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Tacoma, making it the 3rd death involving a vehicle

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Tacoma, making it the third person to die on Tuesday from a vehicle crash in Pierce County.

According to Washington State Patrol, 911 received several calls about a pedestrian in the middle of the freeway on northbound Interstate-5, trying to jump in front of cars.

One car hit the person just before 10 p.m. around the Portland Avenue exit. The pedestrian was killed at the scene.

WSP says there is no indication that the driver who hit the pedestrian was impaired.

Earlier in the day, a tow truck driver was hit and killed by a semi-truck on I-5 north near Milton around 6 a.m. The driver of the semi was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence.

In Lakewood around 3 p.m., a work truck and semi-truck crashed on I-5 southbound, near 84th Street E. Two right lanes are currently blocked from that crash.

It's unclear if the work truck driver or semi-truck driver was killed.

