2 people killed in separate crashes involving semi trucks on I-5 in Pierce County

Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Interstate 5 in Pierce County on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, a tow truck driver was hit and killed by a semi-truck on I-5 north near Milton. The driver of the semi was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence.

In Lakewood around 3 p.m., a work truck and semi-truck crashed on I-5 southbound, near 84th Street E. Two right lanes are currently blocked from that crash.

It's unclear if the work truck driver or semi-truck driver was killed.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

