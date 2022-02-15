Expand / Collapse search

2 people killed in separate crashes involving semi trucks on I-5 in Pierce County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pierce County
One crash, happening earlier Tuesday morning, involved a tow truck and a semi truck. The second crash involved a work truck and semi truck. At least two people have died in those crashes.

PIERCE COUNTY - Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Interstate 5 in Pierce County on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, a tow truck driver was hit and killed by a semi-truck on I-5 north near Milton. The driver of the semi was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence.

In Lakewood around 3 p.m., a work truck and semi-truck crashed on I-5 southbound, near 84th Street E. Two right lanes are currently blocked from that crash. 

It's unclear if the work truck driver or semi-truck driver was killed. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 

