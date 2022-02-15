2 people killed in separate crashes involving semi trucks on I-5 in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY - Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Interstate 5 in Pierce County on Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, a tow truck driver was hit and killed by a semi-truck on I-5 north near Milton. The driver of the semi was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence.
In Lakewood around 3 p.m., a work truck and semi-truck crashed on I-5 southbound, near 84th Street E. Two right lanes are currently blocked from that crash.
It's unclear if the work truck driver or semi-truck driver was killed.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.
