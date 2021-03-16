Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile among dozens performing for Band Together Washington virtual concert

Some of Washington's most celebrated musicians and artists are coming together Thursday night for a virtual showcase to highlight the state's music culture and the future of live music.

Hosted by Sir Mix-A-Lot and Rachel Flotard, Band Together Washington will feature concert rarities, discussions, live performances and more by: Ali Hedrick, Allen Stone, Brandi Carlile, Cedric Walker, Chris Ballew, Clinton Fearon & Boogie Brown Band, Daniel Pak, Duff McKagan Eva Walker, Foo Fighters, Gifted Gab, Jeremy Enigk, Joel McHale, Karli Ingersoll, Kathleen Hanna, Macklemore, Manny Cawaling, Matt Cameron, Megan Jasper, Mike McCready, Nate Mendel, Neko Case, Pearl Jam, The Presidents of the United States of America, Rainn Wilson, Shannon Welles, The Black Tones, Tomo Nakayama, Tres Leches, Trey Many, Visqueen, and Walking Papers, among others.

Band Together Washington is free, but donations will support Keep Music Live's efforts to provide grants to small, independent music venues in Washington struggling because of the pandemic.

Band Together Washington Event Details

