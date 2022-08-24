OSPI proposes dual-language education programs in all Washington schools by 2040

Schools across Washington may soon be getting dual-language education programs, according to State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

Reykdal announced Wednesday his plan to expand dual-language education programs in state classrooms. In these programs, students will learn content in English and a "partner language"—with the goal of building biliteracy and bilingualism.

Currently, 42 school districts and state-tribal schools offer dual language programs, with around 35,000 students involved.

Reykdal said he aims to steadily increase those numbers, so that all Washington K-8 students have access to those programs by 2040.

"The evidence is clear," said Reykdal. "When young people become bilingual during the early grades, they have more cognitive flexibility and they perform better in school. As our global economy changes and our world becomes increasingly international, dual language education must become a core opportunity for our students."

The proposal would direct the State Legislature to invest $189 million from 2023 to 2025 in these programs, while also building out the educator workforce. OSPI wants to fully implement dual-language educations statewide by 2040.

Increasing these programs would require more teachers, which OSPI plans to remedy by doubling the number of residency preparation programs for bilingual educators, plus annual stipends for teachers in dual-language programs.

"As the educational leaders in our state and community, we must provide all students, especially our multilingual learners, with the most effective learning environment and research-supported program at our disposal," said Dr. Rob Darling, Deputy Superintendent of the Yakima School District. "Dual language programs have continuously been proven to be the most effective learning model for multilingual students, to accelerate their academic achievement. And for every student involved, it’s the most effective way to break down social barriers and increase their ethnic and racial awareness."

OSPI says these education programs are backed by decades of research, and close opportunity gaps for multilingual people, people learning English and other historically underserved student groups.

RELATED: Student loan forgiveness: Biden unveils plan to cancel $10K in student debt

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"Dual language is a long-term investment in students to become bilingual and biliterate; it centers multiculturalism in the classroom and has been proven to improve educational outcomes for immigrant and non-immigrant students alike," said Roxana Norouzi, Executive Director of OneAmerica. "Washington State has an opportunity to be a leader on this front by passing this year's dual language budget request to ensure all school districts can offer quality dual language instruction by 2040."

Schools get to choose the partner language that will be taught alongside English—as of now, 102 programs offer Spanish, three offer Chinese-Mandarin, two offer Vietnamese, and five offer tribal languages including Kalispel Salish, Lushootseed, Makah, Quileute and Quilshootseen.