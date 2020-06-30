Organizations look for unique ways to watch fireworks this July 4th

Many July 4th traditions are impacted this year due to COVID-19, but there are some alternative options for celebrating the holiday.

In Tacoma, Cheney Stadium will not be home to any Rainiers games this season. Friday, however, people will still have a reason to cheer.

“Even if we can’t have a game this year, we thought we couldn’t let July 3rd go by without doing something special for the city of Tacoma, giving them something to be excited about, and that’s why we’re still going to do the fireworks show this year,” said AJ Garcia, director of media relations and content development for the Tacoma Rainiers.

The team will still have its traditional fireworks display on the 3rd, but Garcia says this year it will be unique.

“It will be the first time we put a fireworks show online and people will be able to see that from drone shots and unique angles you wouldn’t normally be able to take from a fireworks display,” he said.

The reason the show is online this year is because fans will not be able to watch from the stadium due to safety concerns over the pandemic, Garcia said.

Advertisement

The stream will start at 9:40 p.m. You can watch it live at the Tacoma Rainiers Facebook page.

Also in Pierce County, there is a “drive-in” fireworks show scheduled for Saturday, July 4th.

The show takes place at the State Fair Grounds in Puyallup. Tickets cost $20 per vehicle.

For more information click here.