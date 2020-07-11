One man shot, found dead in Tacoma near Ruston Way park

article

Police are investigating a homicide of one man shot early Saturday morning. Around 2 a.m. South Sound 911 received multiple calls of guns shots heard at the 3900 block of Ruston Way in Tacoma.

Officers arrived at Cummings Park within minutes where several cars where seen leaving the area where the man was found.

Police tried life-saving measures on the victim as medics were called to the location, but the man was pronounced dead on site.

Detectives and foresensic officers were also called to the scene.

The man's identity is not know at this time. No arrest have been made.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back later for updates.