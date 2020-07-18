One man dead in fatal house fire near Ravenna

article

One man is dead after a large house fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood.

Seattle Fire Department responded to the house fire around 1 p.m. near 70th and Ravenna Ave.

Officials said they found one man dead inside the home. An elderly woman in stable condition and firefighter with minor injuries were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Several fire units were also called to the scene as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames. Fire crews said the fire took just under an hour to control.

Seattle Fire and Seattle Police are investigating a cause to the house fire. The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.