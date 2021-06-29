One killed, three hurt in shooting on Alki Beach

One man was killed and three others were shot late Monday night at Alki Beach in West Seattle.

Police say just before midnight, multiple 911 callers reported a shooting in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue Southwest.

When police arrived, someone was performing CPR on one of the victims. Officers took over, but the man died at the scene.

Three more shooting victims – two men and a woman – were taken to a local hospital, two of them by ambulance and one by personal vehicle.

According to witnesses, two groups got into an argument that escalated and led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

