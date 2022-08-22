Olympia police shoot knife-wielding suspect who they say attacked officers

Detectives are investigating after Olympia police shot and injured a suspect, who was armed with a knife, after they say the suspect attacked officers.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way.

Investigators said officers were trying to arrest the suspect for a crime.

After the suspect attacked the officers, one officer shot the suspect.



The suspect was taken to the hospital and officers were treated at the scene for injuries.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team, which is made up of detectives from the cities of Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm police departments, will take over the investigation.



