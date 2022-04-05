Olympia police seek public’s help in identify human remains found in wooded area

article

Olympia police are asking the public’s help in identifying human remains that were found last week.

The Olympia Police Department said on March 31, detectives responded to a report of a body found in a wooded area in East Olympia.

According to investigators, the victim appears to be female, in the age range of teens to 40 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, slender build and has dark curly hair. She was wearing a t-shirt, dark sweatpants, pink boots size 8.5-9.5, wearing multiple rings on her left hand, ankle bracelet on her right ankle and a necklace. She also appeared to have a homemade tattoo of a heart on her right buttock.

Investigators said the death appears to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olympia Police Department’s Detective Division at 360-753-8300 or CrimeStoppers of SouthSound at 800-222-8477.

