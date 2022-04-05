Olympia police seek public’s help in identify human remains found in wooded area
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia police are asking the public’s help in identifying human remains that were found last week.
The Olympia Police Department said on March 31, detectives responded to a report of a body found in a wooded area in East Olympia.
According to investigators, the victim appears to be female, in the age range of teens to 40 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, slender build and has dark curly hair. She was wearing a t-shirt, dark sweatpants, pink boots size 8.5-9.5, wearing multiple rings on her left hand, ankle bracelet on her right ankle and a necklace. She also appeared to have a homemade tattoo of a heart on her right buttock.
Investigators said the death appears to be suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olympia Police Department’s Detective Division at 360-753-8300 or CrimeStoppers of SouthSound at 800-222-8477.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram