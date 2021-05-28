Oleg Dopolyuk: Help find man accused of stealing necklace from nonprofit devoted to animal welfare

The community has really stepped up to support a nonprofit in Snohomish County that raises money for animal welfare after a thief made a big dent in their fundraising efforts.

Thanks to Washington's Most Wanted viewers who submitted tips to Crime Stoppers, police now have a suspect but they need your help to get him into custody.

Lynnwood Police are looking for Oleg Dopolyuk. He has a warrant for his arrest for theft.

He's accused of sliding open a case inside Bella's Voice thrift store, grabbing a gold necklace worth $900, then running out of the store.

What's even worse: It appears he staked out the store hours before, asking questions about whether it was real gold then returned later to steal it.

The store still hasn't gotten that necklace back but police want the person who did this to be held accountable.

Police reports say in addition to the scabs on his face, he also has scabs and red marks on his arms and neck.

It's not all bad news for an organization doing so much to improve the lives of animals. After hearing about what happened, several local businesses and people in the area made donations.

Comstock Jewelers in Edmonds really stepped up, donating a piece of jewelry to replace the one that was stolen. They also donated and installed a new lock for their case to hopefully keep this sort of crime from happening again.

Cami Ovena, one of the founds of Bella's Voice, says she's so thankful for everyone who has helped out.

"We've never felt so much love and support from our community after this incident, and it just gave us the energy to keep going, remember what we're doing this for," Cami Ovena says. "It was really nice to feel like everybody had our back and wanted to help in any way they could."

Oleg Dopolyuk

If you've seen him, submit an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app and you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

