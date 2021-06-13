Off-duty Seattle police officer killed while helping with car crash on I-5

An off-duty Seattle police officer was killed while trying to help other drivers involved in a crash on Interstate-5.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred on I-5 southbound near South Forest Street early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m.

WSP said the officer stopped to render assistance to those involved in the crash, but they were hit by another vehicle.

According to WSP, 10 vehicles were involved in a crash about an hour and a half before the crash involving the officer. The officer was killed in a second crash, which resulted in backup from the first crash.

"Out of their sense of duty, their sense of responsibility… they are no longer with us," a WSP spokesperson said at a press conference.

The officer's personal vehicle was stolen from the scene. WSP is still looking for the person who stole the officer's vehicle.

The person who allegedly hit the officer remained at the scene.

"I know this tragic event will be felt, deeply. I know we all will have to lean on each other right now… We are a family. Now is a time to support each other and care for each other," Diaz's department email read.

More information will be released when the officer's family has been fully notified.

Washington State Patrol is still investigating.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram