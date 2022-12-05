Oakley Carlson: Reward for missing Washington girl now $85,000 one year after disappearance reported

The search for missing Washington girl Oakley Carlson continues, and Dec. 6 marks one year since she was reported missing in Grays Harbor County. It will also be her 6th birthday.

Since then, Oakley's biological parents have not cooperated with the investigation into her disappearance.

But Oakley's foster family is not giving up hope. The reward is now more than $85,000 to anyone who can help find Oakley. And supporters of the missing girl plan to hold a rally and fundraiser in her honor later this week.

One year ago, Grays Harbor deputies did a welfare check on the 5-year-old girl - that's when they found out she was missing.

Detectives say her parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers, were uncooperative and were ultimately arrested on child endangerment charges related to one of their other children.

The couple who fostered Oakley for three years have been leading the charge to find out what happened to her.

"I really am hopeful that more people will kind of hear about it and look into it and realize money does talk, if people know something, but they’ve been afraid to tell someone about it, it’s worth talking to someone about," said Oakley's foster mom Jamie Jo Hiles.

The group Justice for Oakley is planning to hold a fundraiser this Friday, Dec. 9 at the Montesano Festival of Lights event.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office.