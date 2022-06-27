The Spotlight investigates: Where is missing Washington girl Oakley Carlson?

A community continues demanding answers in Grays Harbor County, Washington after the parents of a missing girl are locked up refusing to help bring her home. Plus, did social workers ignore phone calls warning that Oakley Carlson was being abused? Our investigation into the agency tasked with protecting children reveals a workplace culture of fear - as the foster mother who loved Oakley like her own holds onto hope. The Spotlight investigates - watch the full episode above.

The reward is up to more than $25,000 for information that will bring her home. Oakley was reported missing in December 2021, but she was last seen ten months earlier.

Her biological parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson are both in jail on unrelated charges.

Bowers was sentenced to 20 months in jail after pleading guilty to withholding necessary medication from another child. Andrew Carlson, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for charges involving the same child.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (FOX 13 Seattle)

Posters still line the streets of Elma in Grays Harbor County, calling for "Justice for Oakley."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office at 360-533-8765. You can also send a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

Click here to see the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families fatality reports.

MORE COVERAGE:

