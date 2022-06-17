Oak Harbor police arrest man; connected to social media threats made against Anacortes Pride

Oak Harbor police arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday who they say was also connected to threats made against Anacortes Pride.

In early June, police said an arrest warrant was issued for Tyler Dinsmoor after detectives investigated a separate incident that happened in Oak Harbor. Police did not provide details of the case.

On Friday, after an hour for the operation, police contacted him at a home and he surrendered without incident.

Dinsmoor was arrested on a felony warrant for "civil rights malicious harassment with a hate crimes enhancement."

According to police, detectives with the Oak Harbor Police Department and Island County Sheriff’s Office were also aware of harassing posts Dinsmoor allegedly made on social media, which included posts with threats against Anacortes Pride.

Dinsmoor was taken to the Oak Harbor City Jail and was later taken to the Island County Jail, where he will remain in custody pending a pretrial arraignment.



