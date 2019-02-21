Seattle LGBTQ community reflects on life of gay rights pioneer after landmark Supreme Court ruling
George Bakan gave everything he had fighting for gay rights. The 78-year old publisher of the Seattle Gay News died working at his desk on the paper one week ago.
Supreme Court rules LGBT workers protected from job discrimination
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.
Seattle dads hold mini Pride parade with their kids, neighbors
Two Seattle dads decided to have their own mini Pride parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing larger Pride events to go virtual.
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.
Same-sex couple battles to get citizenship for both twin sons
A federal judge in California ruled Thursday that a twin son of a gay married couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother.The State Department was wrong to deny citizenship to 2-year-old Ethan Dvash-Banks because U.S. law does not require a child to show a biological relationship with their parents if their parents were married at the time of their birth, District Judge John F.
Supreme Court will not hear Washington's anti-gay marriage florist case
The Supreme Court is ordering Washington courts to take a new look at the case of a florist who refused to provide services for the wedding of two men because of her religious objection to same-sex marriage.
Transgender community celebrates Day of Visibility
Cities around the world marked March 31st as the Day of Visibility, celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by the transgender community.
Seattle judge won't consider new transgender troop plan
A federal judge in Seattle says she won't immediately consider President Donald Trump's new policy banning transgender people from serving in the military.
Lawmakers in Olympia try again to outlaw gay conversion therapy on minors
The Washington state Legislature is taking up the issue of gay conversion therapy on minors. Those against the ban claim the controversial psychiatric treatment can convert a person’s sexual orientation.
Washington will allow gender 'X' option on birth certificates
Washington residents who want to change the sex designation on their birth certificates will soon have a third "X'' option.
Vashon Island High School opens all gender restrooms
Vashon Island High School will become one of the first public schools in the nation to convert a pair of traditional restrooms into an “all gender restroom.” The change will go into effect when students return from winter break next week.
Roller coaster ride continues for transgender Spanaway Army Captain who's still holding her breath
Despite today's block on President Trump's ban, the active and out, transgender JBLM soldier is still holding her breath.
Gender identity education could be coming to your child's classroom this fall
SEATTLE – School districts in Washington will be getting new standards from the state superintendent's office on gender identity, referred to as “Self-Identity.”The standards, which were adopted in 2016, don’t include how the children should learn about gender identity, but that starting as young as kindergarten kids should know “there are many ways to express gender.”“We were totally like girl power and trying to say girls can do anything they want,” said Huddle Blakefield, the mother of an 11-year-old girl who, she would learn later, identified as a boy.She said her transgender child was listening, “but you could tell there was more there."“When I talk to him now about it, he says, ‘Oh, I always was a boy, you just didn’t know that yet,'" she said.Blakefield said her son started voicing his gender at the age of 2 1/2.
Trump says he will ban transgender people from military; JBLM has received no orders
President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption."
Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair
A New York doll maker says it will be selling what it believes is the first transgender doll on the market.
LGBT pride flag stolen from Edmonds church, again
The pastor at Edmonds Lutheran Church said crooks have stolen their gay pride flag that once hung on the facility’s sign.