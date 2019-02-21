Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Same-sex couple battles to get citizenship for both twin sons

A federal judge in California ruled Thursday that a twin son of a gay married couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother.The State Department was wrong to deny citizenship to 2-year-old Ethan Dvash-Banks because U.S. law does not require a child to show a biological relationship with their parents if their parents were married at the time of their birth, District Judge John F.

Vashon Island High School opens all gender restrooms

Vashon Island High School will become one of the first public schools in the nation to convert a pair of traditional restrooms into an “all gender restroom.” The change will go into effect when students return from winter break next week.

Gender identity education could be coming to your child's classroom this fall

SEATTLE – School districts in Washington will be getting new standards from the state superintendent's office on gender identity, referred to as “Self-Identity.”The standards, which were adopted in 2016, don’t include how the children should learn about gender identity, but that starting as young as kindergarten kids should know “there are many ways to express gender.”“We were totally like girl power and trying to say girls can do anything they want,” said Huddle Blakefield, the mother of an 11-year-old girl who, she would learn later, identified as a boy.She said her transgender child was listening, “but you could tell there was more there."“When I talk to him now about it, he says, ‘Oh, I always was a boy, you just didn’t know that yet,'" she said.Blakefield said her son started voicing his gender at the age of 2 1/2.