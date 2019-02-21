SEATTLE – School districts in Washington will be getting new standards from the state superintendent's office on gender identity, referred to as “Self-Identity.”The standards, which were adopted in 2016, don’t include how the children should learn about gender identity, but that starting as young as kindergarten kids should know “there are many ways to express gender.”“We were totally like girl power and trying to say girls can do anything they want,” said Huddle Blakefield, the mother of an 11-year-old girl who, she would learn later, identified as a boy.She said her transgender child was listening, “but you could tell there was more there."“When I talk to him now about it, he says, ‘Oh, I always was a boy, you just didn’t know that yet,'" she said.Blakefield said her son started voicing his gender at the age of 2 1/2.

