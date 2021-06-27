Expand / Collapse search
Times Square Shooting: Marine visiting city struck in back with stray bullet

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

More cops to Times Square

After a second tourist was shot in Times Square within two months, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison say they will increase the number of cops in the area.

NEW YORK - A 21-year-old U.S. Marine visiting New York City was shot near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square on Sunday afternoon, according to the NYPD

Authorities say the incident happened just after 5 p.m., and the victim, identified as Samuel Poulin, was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. He was alert as he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

The violence erupted after a dispute between two groups when one of the men opened fire into a crowded street, according to police. Poulin was visiting from upstate New York with his wife, sister, and brother-in-law. The victim's brother-in-law pulled the bullet from his upper back.

The suspect- described by police as a male, black in his 20s- remains at large.

Tourist shot in Times Square

A 21-year-old man visiting from upstate New York was hit by a stray bullet in Times Square.

"It's an unacceptable state of affairs," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a briefing.

The mayor promised an increased police presence moving forward in Times Square.

"The investigation is still ongoing and we will get to the bottom of this," said NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison. "One of the things were are going to push a little further is engagement. Not just have the omnipresence but engage the individuals involved in this aggressive solicitation, aggressive panhandling."

The shooting is another in a rising tide of gun violence playing out across New York City that has spilled into the high-traffic tourist area of Times Square.

 In May, Farrakhan Muhammad injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl when he allegedly opened fire in the Times Square district.

Alleged Times Square shooter back in NYC

Alleged Times Square gunman Farrakhan Muhammad returned to New York City Friday to face a litany of charges connected to the shooting.

Another tourist walking to his hotel was also shot in April.

New York City has seen a major spike in gun violence over the last year. According to statistics released by the NYPD earlier this month, the number of shootings in May jumped by nearly 75% compared to the same month last year

The issue of gun violence and crime has become a major focus of the race to replace de Blasio as Mayor of New York City. Both Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and the current leader in the Democratic Primary Race for Mayor, Eric Adams, have said they are the candidate to stop the violence on New York City's streets.

"If Black lives really matter, it can’t only be against police abuse," Adams said. "It has to be about the violence tearing apart our communities."

Times Square safety

Times Square has seen a drop in tourism and a rise in crime.