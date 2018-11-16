NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Moving swiftly amid a global furor over police misconduct, New York City prosecutors on Thursday filed criminal charges against an officer caught on video putting a Black man in what they said was a banned chokehold.

Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked Wednesday for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.

FAO Schwarz opens new store in famous NYC location

FAO Schwarz opens new store in famous NYC location

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after it closed its beloved toy store on Fifth Avenue, FAO Schwarz has returned to New York.A new FAO opened Friday in Manhattan's Rockefeller Center, about 10 blocks from its former home near Central Park.For more than 150 years, FAO Schwarz was known in New York City for its classy and sometimes extravagantly expensive toys.

Twin beams of light commemorate 9/11 victims

Twin beams of light commemorate 9/11 victims

Two powerful light beams have lit up the lower Manhattan skyline as part of the annual Tribute in Light installation commemorating those who lost their lives on 9/11.

2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash

2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing two of the six people aboard and leaving three others in critical condition, officials said.