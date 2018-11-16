NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold
Moving swiftly amid a global furor over police misconduct, New York City prosecutors on Thursday filed criminal charges against an officer caught on video putting a Black man in what they said was a banned chokehold.
Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked Wednesday for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
FAO Schwarz opens new store in famous NYC location
NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after it closed its beloved toy store on Fifth Avenue, FAO Schwarz has returned to New York.A new FAO opened Friday in Manhattan's Rockefeller Center, about 10 blocks from its former home near Central Park.For more than 150 years, FAO Schwarz was known in New York City for its classy and sometimes extravagantly expensive toys.
Mother of slain teen in 'Justice for Junior' case yells at accused murderer in court
The mother of slain New York City teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz yelled at one of her son's accused killers as 10 of the 14 suspects appeared in court Thursday.
Bodies of two women – taped together at feet and waist – found in New York City
The bodies of two dead women who had been taped together were found washed onto rocks near the Hudson River in Manhattan Monday afternoon, police said.
Uber driver charged with kidnapping, assault after woman reports ride from hell
An Uber driver allegedly kidnapped a passenger and assaulted her after she fell asleep, according to federal prosecutors.
Hunter who died of rare disorder may have eaten squirrel brains, doctors say
A 61-year-old who experienced a severe cognitive decline before his death may have had squirrel brains to blame.
'Cornerstore Caroline': Video shows moment woman claims 9-year-old sexually assaulted her
A New York City woman is under fire after calling 911 on a young child, claiming he had groped her inside a Brooklyn deli.
Family to sue Applebee’s after baby burned by steaming water
A family plans to sue Applebee’s after they say their 17-month-old baby was severely burned by steaming water at a location in the New York City borough of Queens.
Cat minutes from being thrown into garbage truck rescued by good Samaritan
Some animal rescuers call it one of the worst cases of animal neglect they’ve seen, but thanks to a good Samaritan, the story has a happy ending.
'Tooth' 4-year-old brought home from day care was crack cocaine
Sabrina Straker said she was horrified when her daughter, Serenity, showed her the capsules and explained she'd put one of them in her mouth.
Woman says house cleaner got drunk on her liquor, trashed apartment before passing out
It’s the last thing Genevieve Snow expected after she hired two women from a cleaning service to tidy up her Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment.
Video shows Dunkin’ Donuts employee dumping water on sleeping homeless man
A Dunkin' Donuts employee has been suspended after the worker was caught on camera dumping water on a man who was sleeping in the store.
Twin beams of light commemorate 9/11 victims
Two powerful light beams have lit up the lower Manhattan skyline as part of the annual Tribute in Light installation commemorating those who lost their lives on 9/11.
Artist creates immigrant version of classic 'Game of Life’
One New York City artist has put a new spin on a classic board game. Isabell Garbani, of Brooklyn, created an immigration version of the Game of Life in the hopes of shedding a little light on the immigration experience.
'Religious' burglar blesses himself before throwing brick through store window
Thou shalt not steal. It's one of the 10 commandments a "religious" thief ignored as he broke into a Brooklyn clothing store Thursday evening by throwing a brick through the glass.
Bill seeks to ban smoking while walking on New York City sidewalks
Smokers looking for a nicotine fix may be barred from lighting up while walking down New York City sidewalks under a newly proposed bill.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash
A helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing two of the six people aboard and leaving three others in critical condition, officials said.
Dog attempts to bite off own foot to escape after being left tied up in front of animal shelter all night
A 1-year-old German Shepard is recovering after he was found tied to a fence in front of a New York City animal shelter.
Manhattan restaurant opens its doors to homeless looking for a warm place to sleep
Ali Baba, located at the intersection of 46th Street and Second Avenue, has a heat lamp set up in its vestibule, which is open to people in need.