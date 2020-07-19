'Not peaceful protests': Property damage, looting reported after march through downtown Seattle

article

A large group of protesters marching through downtown Seattle Sunday afternoon reportedly threw rocks, bottles and firecrackers at police, sending at least one officer to the hospital.

Police say the protesters also looted and damaged downtown businesses. The condition of the injured officer is unknown.

Officials reported demonstrators blocking an intersection of Denny Way and Yale St. before heading east toward Capitol Hill and the Seattle Police Department East Precinct.

Windows of a Starbucks busted during destructive march through downtown and Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon (Q13 News photo)

Demonstrators broke windows at the East Precinct and threw something inside that started a small fire. The fire has since been extinguished, police said.

Two people were arrested outside the West Precinct, according to SPD.

"These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests," SPD said on Twitter.

SPD is advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.