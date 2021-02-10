Neighbors reeling after two shot and police kill armed suspect

Neighbors in the Central District in Seattle are reeling after Seattle Police shoot and kill a person accused of shooting two other people late Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near South Massachusetts Street and 24th Avenue South.

When police arrived, officers allege the shooting suspect opened fire on police who were forced to return fire. Seattle Police say they killed the suspect.

Multiple neighbors called 911 reporting a shooting. After officers killed the suspected shooter, two victims were discovered inside nearby parked car. One of the suspects died and the other was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and is now reportedly in satisfactory condition.

The shootings has neighbors rattled and activists planning to protest the officers’ use of force.

"This is definitely not typical for this area," said neighbor Shannon Gilroy.

The shooting happened near The Northwest African American Museum, where messages supporting Black lives and a denouncement of police violence echo last year’s demonstrations for law enforcement reform.

"I was the last one he talked to," said Omari Tahir-Garrett, a well-known community activist.

Garrett says he knows the person shot and killed by police. The sting of gun violence brought tears to his eyes and concern for his community.

"Our kids are dying in the street because they don’t have a place to go," he said. "They don’t know who they are."

Seattle Police allege when officers arrived the suspected gunman walked towards them, raised a gun and fired. Officers then shot back hitting the shooter. Police and medics attempted emergency aid but the shooter died at the scene.

"It’s not the first time we heard gunfire," said neighbor Alex Gorevski.

The city’s Office of Police Accountability and Office of Inspector General also responded to the scene Tuesday night beginning their investigations, while SPD’s Force Investigation Team looked into the officers’ use of force.

Yet Wednesday, nearby parks were filled with people. Some neighbors say Tuesday’s violence would not change how they feel living in the area.

"We feel safe here," said Greg Gans. "We’re happy to be part of the neighborhood."

Seattle Police says it plans to release any video caught on department cameras within 72-hours.

Plus, a number of rallies decrying the police shooting are also planned for both Wednesday and Thursday nights.