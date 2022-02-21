Nearly 100 vehicles involved in massive pileup crash in Northern Oregon

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Oregon State Police)

Miles of I-84 are closed in Northern Oregon following a massive, multi-car crash.

According to Oregon State Police, as many as 98 cars and trucks are involved in the pileup, which happened around 12:20 p.m. on westbound I-84 near Pendleton.

Several crashes occurred in a mile-long stretch of the freeway, and officers arriving on-scene reported hearing more crashes behind them.

Authorities say the largest crash involves between 15–20 vehicles.

First responders and emergency crews are working to treat and transport people. Westbound lanes are closed from milepost 302–216 and eastbound from 216–265. Officials have no estimate for when I-84 reopen.

