Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry
Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.
Portland, Oregon protesters set fire to police precinct, tear gas used
The mayor and newly appointed police chief of Portland, Oregon, on Friday sharply criticized protesters who set fire to a police precinct and vandalized businesses the night before, saying continued violence at protests is preventing the city from moving forward with meaningful reform.
'She's precious to me:' Snohomish cold case detective identifies Jane Doe murder victim after 40 years
A decades long mystery out of Snohomish County has finally been solved.
Cold case closed: Everett murder victim 'Jane Doe' identified 43 years later
Detectives used DNA and Investigative Genetic Genealogy to identify a 1977 murder victim more than 40 years later as a missing girl from Oregon.
Portland protesters topple George Washington statue
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland protesters toppled a statue of George Washington overnight -- on the city's 22nd consecutive day of protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon
The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away.
Portland police dismantle 'autonomous zone' set up by protesters
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland police have dismantled an "autonomous zone" that protesters set up overnight in the city's Pearl District.
Three hurt, one arrested after car plows into Portland protesters
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Three people were hurt and one was arrested after a driver plowed into a crowd of protesters in Portland overnight.
Coast Guard rescue mother, son after fall from Oregon cliff
COOS BAY, Ore. - The Coast Guard rescued a mother and her son Thursday who had fallen from a cliff during a hiking trip at Cape Arago.The Coast Guard used two helicopters in the rescue.
Portland police chief resigns amid George Floyd protests
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief resigned on Monday, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department’s handling of protests in Oregon’s largest city.
Portland, Oregon joins other cities in curbing tear gas, police tactics
Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler on Saturday ordered the city’s police to stop using a common type of tear gas except as a last resort in life-threatening situations, making it one of several cities that have started restricting law enforcement tactics in response to widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd.
Portland remains largely peaceful, curfew lifted
Portland will not impose a curfew on Tuesday night for the first time in four days after several thousand demonstrators remained largely peaceful during a march the night before to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Air quality advisory over smoky conditions in Oregon and southwest Washington extended
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says smoky skies and stagnant air are expected to hang around in Oregon and southwest Washington for another week.The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency initially issued an air quality advisory Monday, but on Wednesday extended the warning.
Oregon wildfire along I-5 blamed on illegal campfire
A firefighter battling a large blaze in southwestern Oregon was injured when he was struck by rolling debris.Authorities say the firefighter was transported early Monday to a medical center, where he was treated and released.
EF-0 tornado touches down in Portland, funnel cloud spotted in Kent
Strong storms across the Pacific Northwest Sunday spurred an EF-0 tornado that knocked out power and caused minor damage in Portland, the National Weather Service reports.
Western Oregon town troubled by growing cougar population
An uptick in cougar sightings has people in the Sweet Home area concerned for their safety and their livestock.
Study to help prevent whale entanglements off Oregon
The Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission is supporting a multi-year study to prevent whale entanglements off the Oregon Coast.
Man who killed lesbian couple in Oregon dies on death row
A man who killed a lesbian couple in Oregon and a man in California has died on death row at the Oregon State Penitentiary, authorities said.
Oregon hiker killed in likely cougar attack suffered broken neck
Records released this week show that an Oregon woman likely killed in a cougar attack near Mount Hood suffered a broken neck and had over a dozen puncture wounds to the nape of her neck.