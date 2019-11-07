Portland, Oregon protesters set fire to police precinct, tear gas used

The mayor and newly appointed police chief of Portland, Oregon, on Friday sharply criticized protesters who set fire to a police precinct and vandalized businesses the night before, saying continued violence at protests is preventing the city from moving forward with meaningful reform.

Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away.

Portland, Oregon joins other cities in curbing tear gas, police tactics

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler on Saturday ordered the city’s police to stop using a common type of tear gas except as a last resort in life-threatening situations, making it one of several cities that have started restricting law enforcement tactics in response to widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Portland remains largely peaceful, curfew lifted

Portland will not impose a curfew on Tuesday night for the first time in four days after several thousand demonstrators remained largely peaceful during a march the night before to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Oregon wildfire along I-5 blamed on illegal campfire

A firefighter battling a large blaze in southwestern Oregon was injured when he was struck by rolling debris.Authorities say the firefighter was transported early Monday to a medical center, where he was treated and released.