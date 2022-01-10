National Guard heads to Leavenworth after record snowfall

The Washington National Guard is now in Leavenworth helping community members dig out after record snowfall last week.

The city of Leavenworth declared a state of emergency after 36 inches of snow fell in less than 24 hours.

Mayor Carl Florea said the emergency declaration allows the city to hire independent contractors immediately without a formal bidding process, which is essential to reopening streets and have added resources in snow removal.

City officials said some areas received as much as 48" of snow in less than 48 hours, calling it "unprecedented and record-breaking snowfall."

About 20 to 25 members of the National Guard arrived in Leavenworth on Monday to help personnel go door-to-door to do welfare checks and to be able to get food delivered to seniors.

Approximately 2,000 people live in the city. Florea said public works crews can handle between eight and ten inches of snow, but this amount of snowfall in one storm is unprecedented.

Mayor Florea showed FOX 13 the view from his front door via Zoom on Friday, which had snow standing higher than his front porch which is four feet off the ground.

"This has definitely been the most challenging, one day dump on us in our history," said Florea. "The health and safety of this community is foremost and that’s what’s behind this declaration and getting that added manpower."

If you live in Leavenworth and need assistance with snow removal or food delivery, or know someone who does, you can fill out a request form here.

