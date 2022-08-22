National Dog Day: Top 10 dog names, breeds for 2022

Ahead of National Dog Day — which is on August 26 — a pet medical insurance company surveyed over 740,000 insured pets to compile a top 10 list of dog names and breeds for 2022.

At the top of the list of names is Luna, which has moved up from its previous second-place spot in 2021, according to Trupanion. Charlie and Bella come in second and third respectively, and two new names joined the list this year including Milo and Teddy.

For the top dog breeds, Trupanion announced that of their insured pets, mixed breeds earned the No. 1 spot but after mixed breeds came Labrador retrievers at the head of the pack, which may surprise no one.

The Labrador retriever has held the top spot for dog breeds in people’s hearts for the past 31 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

Labradors and Chihuahuas proved to be the most popular breeds adopted, coming on top in almost every state, according to data collected by the company Top Data.

Take a look to see if your dog’s name and/or breed made it on Trupanion’s lists for 2022.

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2022

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Daisy

5. Milo

6. Lucy

7. Cooper

8. Bailey

9 Teddy

10. Max

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2022

1. Labrador retriever

2. Goldendoodle

3. Golden retriever

4. French bulldog

5. Labradoodle

6. German shepherd

7. Shih Tzu

8. Chihuahua

9. Yorkshire terrier

10. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

This story was reported from Los Angeles.