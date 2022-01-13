Multiple homes damaged in Roslyn explosion, fire

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Multiple homes were damaged Thursday morning after an explosion and fire in Roslyn. (Credit: Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6)

Multiple homes were damaged Thursday morning after an explosion and fire in Roslyn.

Fire crews with Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 responded to a report of a structure fire on South 3rd Street and West Montana Avenue.

Crews were able to knock the fire down.

Fire officials said that more than one home was damaged in the fire.

Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 said in a Facebook post that it is too early in the investigation to know if there were any victims.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

