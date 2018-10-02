Thurston, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties approved for Phase 2 reopening

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Three more counties -- Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla -- have been approved for Phase 2 reopening under the governor's Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.This brings the total number of counties allowed to reopen barber shops, salons, dine-in service at restaurants and more to 24: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

Lynnwood man dies after rafting accident on Yakima River

A Lynnwood man died overnight after falling off a raft into the Yakima River near Cle Elum.Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Clayton Myers said that deputies, the marine unit and firefighters were called to the river, 8 miles west of Cle Elum, just after midnight.