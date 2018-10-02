Truck driver rushed to hospital after semi crashes, catches fire on I-90
A truck driver was rushed to the hospital after the semi crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Friday afternoon near Snoqualmie Pass.
CAPTURED: Murder suspect Jorge Alacantara-Gonzalez arrested in Kittitas County
CAPTURED: The Kittitas County Sheriff's Department says Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez was arrested today.
Campgrounds, forestlands closed in Kittitas County as manhunt for murder suspect intensifies
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -- Several recreational lands and campgrounds are closed in Kittitas County while deputies continue their search for a murder suspect believed to be hiding in the forest or other rough terrain.Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez has been charged with the suspected killing of 41-year-old Ian Eckles of Kent.
Thurston, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties approved for Phase 2 reopening
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Three more counties -- Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla -- have been approved for Phase 2 reopening under the governor's Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.This brings the total number of counties allowed to reopen barber shops, salons, dine-in service at restaurants and more to 24: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.
8 vehicle crash shuts down westbound I-90 near Cle Elum; only 1 minor injury
A crash involving five semi tractor-trailers and three passenger cars is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
Hiker from Renton dies in fall near Snoqualmie Pass
Authorities say a 61-year-old man from suburban Seattle died in a fall while hiking in an area of Snoqualmie Pass.
Military vehicle crashes over 25-foot cliff during military exercise in central Washington
Authorities say four people were hospitalized after an armored vehicle went over a 25-foot cliff during a military exercise in central Washington state.
A family tragedy on I-90: Woman, child killed, six injured as motorhome crashes near Ellensburg
A 61-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl were killed and six other relatives, including four children, were injured when a family motorhome blew a tire, careened off Interstate 90 and crashed down an embankment near Ellensburg Monday afternoon, The Washington State Patrol said.
Car fire on I-90 sparks brush fire near Cle Elum; WB lanes affected
An 8-acre brush fire near Cle Elum briefly shut down westbound Interstate 90 Sunday evening. As of 6:40 p.m., one lane of westbound I-90 was open.
'Finish what you start': Seattle rapper Wanz earns a bachelor's degree in music
Congratulations! Seattle rapper Wanz graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor's degree in music on Saturday.
Tanker carrying 7,000 gallons of liquid asphalt rolls over in Cle Elum
Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore said the tanker was carrying 7,000 gallons of liquid asphalt.
Issaquah snowmobiler dies in Kittitas County avalanche
A 32-year-old Issaquah man died when five Western Washington snowmobiler were swept in an avalanche near Stampede Pass area Sunday.
WSP: 1 person killed after wildfire smoke blows over I-90 near Ellensburg
According to the Washington State Patrol, a brush fire started Thursday afternoon along Interstate 90, just east of Ellensburg. Westbound I-90 had been closed because of the fire.
Cougar kills dog walking with owner on Kittitas County trail
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says Shannon Cernick was walking her dog about 8 p.m. when they came across a cougar on the trail.
45-year-old Kirkland man dies in avalanche
The body of Mike Albertson was recovered Sunday from the Hawkins Mountain area, about 27 miles northeast of Cle Elum.
Lynnwood man dies after rafting accident on Yakima River
A Lynnwood man died overnight after falling off a raft into the Yakima River near Cle Elum.Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Clayton Myers said that deputies, the marine unit and firefighters were called to the river, 8 miles west of Cle Elum, just after midnight.