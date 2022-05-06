Mountlake Terrace Police recover ghost guns, drugs in drive-by shooting suspect's vehicle

article

Police recover drugs, ghost guns, and thousands of dollars inside a vehicle that was being investigated in a drive-by shooting incident in March.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Department (MTPD), police found more than 100 fentanyl pills, an undisclosed amount of meth, two untraceable handguns known as "ghost guns", and $6,972 in cash inside a drive-by shooting suspect's vehicle.

The investigation began March 28, when a drive-by shooting happened at a home near 224th Place SW and 45th Place W. No one was injured.

Detectives identified the 34-year-old suspect and the car he was believed to have been driving during the shooting. The man allegedly targeted the house.

Authorities say a couple of weeks later, the MTPD and the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force were able to find the suspect, arrest him and seize his vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found the money, drugs and guns, and collected them as evidence.

The suspect is currently booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

