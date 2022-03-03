Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash with car

article

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing with a car and becoming trapped underneath.

Issaquah Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the 6300 block of E. Lake Sammamish Parkway SE just before 8 p.m. for reports of the crash.

Firefighters say the motorcycle became trapped under the vehicle. The motorcyclist was quickly extricated from underneath the vehicle.

The road is currently closed from SE 62nd St. to SE Issaquah-Fall City Rd. Use alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

