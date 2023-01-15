Oakley Carlson case: Mother released from jail, immediately arrested again on new charges

article

Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested again Sunday morning, right after being released for serving her child endangerment sentence.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office said Bowers was released from the Washington Correctional Center for Women, where deputies were waiting to immediately arrest her again on identity theft charges. Bowers was charged with three counts of first-degree identity theft and a count of second-degree identity theft.

Oakley's father, Andrew Carlson, has been out of jail since Aug. 2022 on a drug treatment program. Both Carlson and Bowers were convicted of child endangerment for withholding medication from two of their other children.

Neither have been charged in the disappearance of their daughter, Oakley Carlson, who has been missing since Dec. 6, 2021.

Bowers is currently being held in the Grays Harbor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.