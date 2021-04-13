More than 2,000 J&J appointments postponed in Everett following vaccine pause

Thousands of one-dose Johnson & Johnson appointments have been postponed in Snohomish County.

On Wednesday, the Snohomish Health District planned to give 2,500 doses at the Angel of the Winds Arena. Those appointments will now be rescheduled to a future date or to another vaccination site offering Pfizer or Moderna.

Anne Hennings who works at Seattle Lighting - which is on the opposite corner of the arena - received her Johnson & Johnson shot a week ago.

RELATED: Blood clot symptoms to look out for if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

"I had no reaction, whatsoever, from the shot," said Hennings. "I’m not afraid of the shot. If something happens, you know, if I get those symptoms of a blood clot I know to call an ambulance or have someone take me right to the hospital and I’ll probably be just fine."

The CDC and FDA are reporting that six women who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine experienced rare blood clots in the veins of the brain.

Advertisement

RELATED: J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause: What to know if you received shot, have future appointment and more

"All six cases occurred in women in the age range of 18 to 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, so that’s one in a million," said Dr. Chris Spitters, the Health Officer of Snohomish Health District. "I am anxious to see it resolved quickly and I believe the ACIP is meeting and hopefully we wrap this up in a few days and get back to work with the Johnson and Johnson and other vaccines."

Vaccine progress in Snohomish County has now reached a point where about one in four adults over 16 are fully vaccinated. Mobile vaccination teams in the county will now carry Moderna instead of Johnson & Johnson.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram