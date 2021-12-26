Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
10
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 6:00 AM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:30 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:15 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

More than 14,000 without power amid Western WA snowfall

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle City Lights gives tips about power outages

Jenny Levesque of Seattle City Light talks to FOX 13 News about the power outages in the city.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - More than 14,000 customers are without power across Western Washington as snowfall batters the region.

Seattle City Light reports 2,616 households have lost power, mostly in the Haller Lake-Northgate area in North Seattle. The cause is under investigation and power was expected to be restored at 11:32 a.m., but the outage is still listed.

Outside of Seattle, Puget Sound Energy reports 11,734 homes without power across Pierce, Thurston, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

The agency is tackling 111 outages across the region, with causes ranging from equipment failure to fallen trees, while many others are under investigation. Most outages are centered around Bellingham and Sedro-Woolley.

