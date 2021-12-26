More than 14,000 without power amid Western WA snowfall

More than 14,000 customers are without power across Western Washington as snowfall batters the region.

Seattle City Light reports 2,616 households have lost power, mostly in the Haller Lake-Northgate area in North Seattle. The cause is under investigation and power was expected to be restored at 11:32 a.m., but the outage is still listed.

Outside of Seattle, Puget Sound Energy reports 11,734 homes without power across Pierce, Thurston, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

The agency is tackling 111 outages across the region, with causes ranging from equipment failure to fallen trees, while many others are under investigation. Most outages are centered around Bellingham and Sedro-Woolley.

READ MORE: Snow falls in Western Washington

