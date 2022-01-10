Minivan crashes into Lakewood dog grooming shop, no injuries reported

Authorities say no one was injured when a minivan crashed into a Lakewood dog grooming shop.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash, which happened Monday afternoon. A photo taken at the scene shows a minivan drove over the curb, went through a flowerbed and crashed through the front windows of the store.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if there are any criminal charges.

