Memorial service for fallen Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris to be held Thursday at T-Mobile Park

A memorial to honor the life and service of fallen Seattle Police Officer Alexandra "Lexi" Harris will be held Thursday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The service is open to the public, and you can watch it live at 1 p.m. in the video player below:

The 38-year-old Seattle Police Department patrol officer was on her way home from work in the early morning hours July 13 when she stopped to help with a multi-car crash on Interstate 5. She was struck and killed by another motorist, and her personal vehicle was stolen from the scene of the crash.

A Seattle man, Roger Lee Owens, Jr., was later charged with felony hit-and-run, theft of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree in connection with the theft.

According to court documents, Owens was driving a U-Haul van involved in the crash that Harris stopped to help with. Owens then reportedly stole Harris' personal vehicle and drove off.

Harris, a five-year veteran of SPD, was off-duty at the time, but her death is classified as "line of duty" due to the circumstances.

"As we prepare to remember Lexi’s life, service and sacrifice, I’m reminded of these words: ‘Law enforcement officers are never off duty. They are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened,’" Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said. "This was certainly true of Lexi."

