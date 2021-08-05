Amazon pushes back return-to-office to January 2022

Seattle-based retail giant Amazon has delayed its return to the office for US corporate employees to January 3, 2022.

According to a memo obtained by Q13 News, the timeline was pushed back from Sept. 7, 2021.

The memo adds that the return-to-office timeline will "vary globally in accordance with local conditions."

Amazon has about 75,000 employees in the greater Seattle area.

Amazon’s change could add to the challenges faced by Seattle’s traditional business core. In pre-pandemic times, tens of thousands of Amazon workers commuted into the South Lake Union neighborhood north of downtown every day. Most haven’t returned.

Amazon Spheres outside of headquarters in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood (Q13 News photo)

More than 450 downtown retailers, restaurants and other street-level business locations have closed permanently in the 16 months since the pandemic sent office workers home, according to a Downtown Seattle Association survey earlier this year.

Of the roughly 175,000 people who worked in downtown offices before the pandemic, 80% continue to work remotely, according to that association data.

