Amazon, Lowe’s give 'thank you' bonuses to front-line US employees as coronavirus cases surge
Amazon, Lowe’s and other major companies have announced bonuses for employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of newly confirmed cases surge in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Commentary: That new arena name? I'll meet you at "The Greenhouse" (or "The Key")
We start with an admission: When I first read that the arena at Seattle Center would be named “Climate Pledge Arena,” I legitimately thought it was a headline from the satirical website, “The Onion.”
Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.
Jeff Bezos 'happy to lose' customers over Black Lives Matter message
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos responded to a profanity-laced email from a customer who criticized the company's support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said he would take his business elsewhere.
Amazon reportedly delays Prime Day event until September
Amazon may postpone its annual Prime Day event until September as the company works to regain its footing amid an unexpected spike in online orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon to extend 'work from home' policy for eligible employees through October
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon is extending its work from home plan for eligible employees through October.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Feeding America
SEATTLE -- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday announced he was donating $100 million to help food banks across the United States.There is a growing need for donations as millions of Americans are out of work amid the coronavirus pandemic.In an Instagram post, Bezos said the donation would be made to Feeding America which will quickly send the funding to its network of food banks:
Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier
Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers walked off the job Monday demanding greater safeguards against the coronavirus, even as both companies are speed-hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle a surge in delivery orders.
Amazon employees test positive for coronavirus at 6 US warehouses
The U.S. coronavirus outbreak has spread to at least six Amazon warehouses, infecting workers racing to deliver massive volumes of packages for consumers leery of leaving their homes to shop.
Some Amazon orders taking up to a month to ship as company announces delay on non-essential items
Amazon announced on Tuesday that it would begin putting delays on non-essential items in order to combat the shortages and high demand that has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More wipes, no jeans: Amazon limits shipments to warehouses
Amazon, in an attempt to fill its warehouses with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand, said Tuesday that it will limit what suppliers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks.
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders
Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.
Where’s my Amazon package? It may be late
SEATTLE -- It’s just a week into the holiday shopping season, and Amazon is already having trouble getting packages to shoppers’ doorsteps on time.The company said the delays are due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it offered steep discounts.“Delivery promises vary and may be longer than normal based on order volume and the fulfillment and delivery capacity available in a given area,” the Seattle-based company said in a statement. “We will work directly with customers who are experiencing an issue with their delivery.”It’s an embarrassing setback for Amazon, whose reputation with shoppers depends on delivering orders on time.
Amazon founder gives $5 million for homeless families in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will donate $5 million to help create housing for homeless families in Spokane.The Spokesman-Review says Bezos will donate the money to Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.
Amazon announces deals, says Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22
Amazon will kick off its Black Friday sale on Friday, Nov. 22, as it offers deals on electronics, TVs, toys, clothing, Amazon devices and more.Deals will run through Nov. 29.
Amazon dumps record $1.45M into city council races, but will it backfire?
SEATTLE -- Hoping to persuade voters into electing a more moderate slate of candidates, Seattle-based Amazon has dumped a record $1.45 million into local city council races – more than a single entity in any previous Seattle election.The money went to a Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce-backed PAC aimed at electing business-friendly candidates.But in the weeks since Amazon’s money dump, some of those meant to benefit from the investment have denounced it – worried about the optics of being labeled a corporate-backed candidate in Progressive Seattle.“The influx of PAC money in City politics this year is completely out of scale with the grassroots campaign myself and many others are trying to run, and is proving to be a distraction from the real issues,” said Egan Orion, who is taking on Seattle’s Socialist city councilwoman, Kshama Sawant, in District 3.Orion has garnered support from the Chamber, which hopes to oust Sawant – who led the push for a tax on jobs that would have hit Amazon and other companies hard.
30,000 jobs up for grabs at Amazon's Career Day
If you're looking for a career change, you may want to take a look at Amazon. The company is hiring for thousands of positions, not just here in Seattle, but in cities all over the country.
Whole Foods to cut health care for part-time workers
NEW YORK -- Whole Foods, the grocery chain owned by Amazon, is cutting health care benefits for its part-time workers, a move that could leave about 1,900 of its employees without medical coverage.Starting next year, Whole Foods employees have to work at least 30 hours a week to qualify for its health care benefits, up from the 20 hours a week it currently requires.The grocer, which has about 95,000 workers, said it is making the change "to better meet the needs of" its business.
Amazon to expand hub in Portland with 400 jobs
Amazon says it will double the size of its tech hub in Portland, Oregon by adding 400 jobs.
FBI: Amazon drivers part of major theft ring
The FBI says a theft ring in Washington state sold millions of dollars' worth of stolen goods on Amazon.com in the past six years, and a pair of Amazon delivery drivers was involved.