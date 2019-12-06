SEATTLE -- Hoping to persuade voters into electing a more moderate slate of candidates, Seattle-based Amazon has dumped a record $1.45 million into local city council races – more than a single entity in any previous Seattle election.The money went to a Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce-backed PAC aimed at electing business-friendly candidates.But in the weeks since Amazon’s money dump, some of those meant to benefit from the investment have denounced it – worried about the optics of being labeled a corporate-backed candidate in Progressive Seattle.“The influx of PAC money in City politics this year is completely out of scale with the grassroots campaign myself and many others are trying to run, and is proving to be a distraction from the real issues,” said Egan Orion, who is taking on Seattle’s Socialist city councilwoman, Kshama Sawant, in District 3.Orion has garnered support from the Chamber, which hopes to oust Sawant – who led the push for a tax on jobs that would have hit Amazon and other companies hard.

November 4, 2019