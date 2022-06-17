Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed by Kent police

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by Kent police earlier this week.

Viet Do Nguyen, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a report of a car stopped on the roadway near the 25400 block of Pacific Highway South.

When they approached the vehicle, they saw the driver unresponsive, but the car was still in gear and his foot was on the brake pedal. Fearing for the safety of other drivers, police used their patrol vehicles to block the car from moving if the driver took his foot off the brake.

The driver then woke up and a fight broke out between him and the officers. During that fight, an officer used his radio to say the driver had a gun. Moments later, another officer radioed that shots were fired.

Officers removed the driver from the car and tried to render first aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team will continue to investigate the shooting.



