Driver shot, killed by police in Kent during struggle with officers

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Kent during a struggle with officers who responded to the area, having received calls that the man was possibly driving under the influence.

On June 13 around 4:13 a.m., Kent police officers were called to Pacific Highway South at S. 254th Street for reports of a vehicle stopped in the lanes, blocking traffic.

When they approached the vehicle, they saw the driver unresponsive, but the car was still in gear and his foot was on the brake pedal. Fearing for the safety of other drivers, police used their patrol vehicles to block the car from moving if the driver took his foot off the brake.

The driver then woke up and a fight broke out between him and the officers. During that fight, an officer used his radio to say the driver had a gun. Moments later, another officer radioed in that shots were fired.

Officers removed the driver from the car and tried to render first aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer had minor cuts from the fight with the driver and the others were uninjured.

Per department policy, four Kent PD officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Detectives from the Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) responded and are investigating the incident. The Federal Way Police Department is the lead investigating agency.