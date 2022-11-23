Medical examiner identifies 4 people killed in Snohomish County plane crash

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four people killed in a small plane crashlast week.

All four people on board a Cessna 208B were killed when the plane went down in an agricultural field near Harvey Airfield on Nov. 18.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the plane's right wing separated in flight and landed about 200 yards from the main crash site. The cause of the wing separation has not yet been determined.

FOX 13 learned that the crew on-board were working for Raisbeck Engineering, a Tukwila-based aircraft supply company.

The crew were identified as:

52-year-old Scott Brenneman, of Roy, Wash. Brenneman worked for Kenmore Air and left behind a wife and three children

49-year-old Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor, Wash.

33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle

67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kansas.

All died due to blunt force trauma injuries, according to the medical examiner's office.

In a release to FOX 13 News, Raisbeck Engineering noted the two test pilots that were on-board had thousands of hours of flight experience between them. A flight test director and an instrumentation engineer were also on-board.

It's unclear who was piloting the plane.

NTSB is continuing its investigation of the crash.