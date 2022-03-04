Medical examiner identifies 15-year-old shot and killed in downtown Seattle

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 15-year-old boy shot to death on 3rd Avenue and Pike Street as Michael del Bianco.

Police say the teen was shot in the abdomen around 7:15 p.m. on March 2.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives are looking for a suspect.

In response to recent centralized crime in Seattle, particularly at notorious problem spot Third Avenue and Pine/Pike Street, Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell met with local, regional and federal law enforcement leaders to discuss efforts underway to address crime and public safety.

In 2022, there have been several shootings in the area of Third Avenue and Pine/Pike Street. In the last week, two of the shootings were fatal and happened days apart.

During a press briefing on Friday, Harrell announced that there would be a mobile SPD precinct at 3rd Avenue/Pine Street, as well as six dedicated officers-- at minimum-- to that location with additional patrol support from SPD and King County Sheriff's Office.

Harrell also said investigative operations on firearm possessions in that area will continue.

