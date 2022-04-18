Masks recommended but no longer required on King County Metro

After initially saying that masks would continue to be required, King County Metro announced Tuesday that masks are now recommended - not required - on its buses.

"Guided by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) statement on Monday night, King County Metro will no longer require masks on transit," Metro wrote in a blog post. "However, Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

Metro said many of their system-wide changes will remain in place permanently, including daily disinfecting, fleetwide air filter upgrades and encouraging contactless payment.

Initially, despite a ruling by a federal just in Florida, King County Metro announced that riders would still be required to wear a mask.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and major American airlines said that masks would be optional for passengers, instead of mandated.

As for Washington State Ferries, the ferry system said, "masks are no longer required for the public inside Washington State ferry terminals or vessels; however, the CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings."

