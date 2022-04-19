Mask mandate for travelers: Where masks are optional, still required in Washington

The mask mandates for most public transportation have been lifted but there are still some agencies and departments that are still requiring passengers to wear a face mask.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

Below is a list of local travel agencies and departments that are either making masks optional or are continuing to keep them required.

Airplanes and Airports

Most major airlines announced that masks will be optional for passengers. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines was one of the first airlines to officially say that masks for passengers were optional on all flights.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said TSA will no longer require face masks on public transportation and transportation hubs like SEA.

Officials at Paine Field said masks will be optional at the airport and on commercial flights.

Effective Monday, face masks will be optional but passengers at Spokane International Airport are encouraged to check with their airline for any specific requirements.

"Additionally, prior to departure outbound travelers are encouraged to check with the State of your destination for any travel advisories as well. If you are planning a trip to an international destination, a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 is required for all passengers returning to the United States," said officials at Spokane International Airport.

Buses

King County Metro said riders will still be required to wear masks.

"Masks are still required on King County Metro. While a federal judge in Florida ruled against the transit mask mandate, there may be an appeal from the Justice Department that could lead to a delay in implementation, or for the decision to be altered or overruled. In the meantime, Metro’s mask mandate remains in effect," officials said.

As of Tuesday, Kitsap and Sound transits have not announced if their mask mandates have been lifted.

Whatcom Transportation Authority announced on Tuesday morning that masks will be optional. "We'll continue to provide them, and you'll still see some of our Transit Operators wearing them. But they are no longer required," officials said.

Pierce Transit announced on Tuesday that masks are now optional for its services and at transit facilities.

Ferries

On Monday, the Washington State Ferries announced that masks are no longer required inside terminals or vessels.

Rideshares

Effective immediately, Uber announced that its riders and drivers will no longer be required to wear a mask, the company announced on Tuesday. Uber has required all riders and drivers that use its platform to wear masks since May 18, 2020 .

For Lyft customers and drivers, wearing a mask is now optional. The company said riders and drivers are no longer required to keep the front seat empty or the windows open. Also, riders and drivers should not use the service if they have COVID-19 or any related symptoms.

Trains

Amtrak said passengers and employees are no longer required to sear masks on trains or in stations. Anyone who needs or chooses to war one is encouraged to do so.

Sound Transit hasn't announced updates for its mask policy, as of Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

