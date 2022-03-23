March Madness: Grubhub offering special meal deals during NCAA tournament

article

As the NCAA Tournament heats up for the upcoming Sweet 16 matchups, fans are likely thinking about what to eat during the games. But no need to worry, Grubhub has you covered for March Madness.

Ahead of Thursday’s night’s games, Grubhub is running a special for fans where they can choose from 30 exclusive meal deals at restaurants, including Chic-fil-A, Shake Shack, and Taco Bell. Diners can access local deals through the Perks tab on the Grubhub app or at Grubhub.com.

Grubhub has a variety of specials and promotional deals starting Thursday. The latest March Madness specials are listed at the top.

March Madness meal deals

The following Grubhub promotions will start during the Sweet 16 (March 24 -25) – ongoing during the tournament

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free Delivery on orders of $15 or more, offer valid from March 24-27.

Burger King

$3 off orders of $18 or more, offer valid from March 24-27.

Jack in the Box

Free delivery on orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 24-April 4.

Papa John’s

$5 off orders of $30 or more, offer valid from March 24-April 4.

White Castle

20% off orders of $25 or more, offer valid from March 24-April 4.

KFC

$3 off orders of $15 or more, offer valid from March 24-25 (2 p.m.-close)

Wawa

$16 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 24-25.

Promotions starting during the Elite Eight (March 26- 27) – ongoing during the tournament

Taco Bell

Free Nacho Fries on orders of $15 or more, offer from valid from March 27-April 13. (Nacho Fries are back!)

Buffalo Wild Wings

$8 off $25 for Grubhub+ Members, offer valid from March 26-27.

Promotions starting during the Final Four (March 28 -April 2) – ongoing through the end of the tournament

Hooters

$4 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 28-April 4. (offers can be combined)

Panera

$4 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from April 1-4.

Taco Bell

$5 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from April 2-4.

More meal discounts available now until early April

7-Eleven

$5 off orders of $15 or more, offer valid from March 13-24.

Shake Shack

Free shakes and free delivery on orders of 15 items or more, offer valid every Monday in March.

Wawa

Buy one, get one 50% off a matcha drink on orders of $15 or more, offer valid March 14-26 (offer can be combined).

$5 off orders of $25 or more, offer valid from March 17-23.

30% off "Ready-To-Go Salads," offer valid from March 20-27 (4 p.m.-3 a.m.) (offer can be combined).

Auntie Anne’s

$5 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 13-April 4.

Arby’s

$5 off orders of $25 or more, offer valid from March 21-April 3.

Checkers

Free 3 piece fry-seasoned tenders on orders of $20 or more, offer from February 21-April 2.

Chick-Fil-A

Free delivery and free mac and cheese on orders of $15 or more, offer started on March 14.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

$8 off orders of $30 or more, offer begins March 13.

Hooters

$8 off orders of $35 or more, offer valid from March 21-27 3/21 (offer can be combined)

Haagen Dazs

$5 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 13-April 4.

honeygrow

15% off orders of $30 or more, offer valid from March 13-April 4.

On the Border

$5 off orders of $30 or more; currently active, offer ends April 5 (offer can be combined).

Free queso on orders of $30 or more, offer valid from March 15-April 5 (offer can be combined).

Panera

$3 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 13-April 4.

Popeyes

$5 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 17-April 3 (Thursdays — Sundays)

Potbelly

$5 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 18-April 4 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)

QuickChek

$5 off orders of $30 or more, offer valid from March 13-April 4.

Quiznos

$3 off orders of $20 or more, offer valid from March 13-April 4.

Sheetz

Free hot dogs on orders of $15 or more offer started March 11.

Wendy’s

$1 Dave Singles on orders of $15 or more, offer from valid March 21-April 4.

